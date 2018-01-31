OKC firefighters rescue sugar gliders at apartment fire 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three sugar gliders are safe after an apartment fire thanks to the work of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the Heritage Park Apartments near N.W. 122nd and Penn. Wednesday morning.

TAC 4: Working Apartment fire near the 1900 block of Heritage Park Dr – Fire Attack in progress. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 31, 2018

Firefighters quickly battled the blaze found on the first and second floor of an apartment building and were able to get it under control.

One female and her cat were home at the time of the fire. Officials say she was asleep and “was awakened by somebody knocking” on the door. Smoke alarms then activated as she began to evacuate.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

TAC 4: Fire under control 1900 block Heritage Park Dr. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/hVby81oVYj — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 31, 2018

Crews were also able to rescue three sugar gliders found in a cage.

“They seem to be just fine. It’s very hard to capture them in a photograph. They move a lot,” OKCFD said in a tweet.

TAC 4: Firefighters rescued three sugar gliders that were in a cage. They seem to be just fine. It’s very hard to capture them in a photograph. They move a lot. pic.twitter.com/DsoS6fMQgZ — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 31, 2018

Fire officials determined the fire was “attributed to a discarded cigarette” on a balcony.

They also say there was heavy fire damage to one apartment and some damage to four others.

Damage estimates include $100,000 in structure and $25,000 in contents.