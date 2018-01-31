× OKC Zoo can ‘Bear-ly’ wait for the upcoming groundhog day predictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma City Zoo’s grizzly bear brothers, Will and Wiley will decide Feb. 2 if spring comes early this year or not.

This is the Zoo’s annual Groundhog Day event, held at the Big Rivers building in the Zoo’s Oklahoma Trails habitat, it starts at 10 A.M. and are free with admission.

The fifteen-year-old grizzly bear brothers, Will and Wiley, came to the Zoo in 2003, after being orphaned in the Alaska wilderness. Shortly after they arrived, the Zoo initiated a “Name the Bear Contest” and enthusiasts voted to name the pair Will and Wiley after famous Oklahoman’s Will Rogers and Wiley Post.

Because the Zoo does not have groundhogs in its collection, the grizzlies graciously step in each year as official Groundhog Day ambassadors.

Bears were originally used to predict the weather in Europe but, when the population of bears decreased, a badger or “groundhog” filled in. Hence the name, Groundhog Day.

The OKC Zoo will also have a designated “town crier” who will bring a little character to the morning’s festivities as he reads the official proclamation in the spirit of early Groundhog Day beginnings.

Guests can also enjoy free hot chocolate and treats while supplies last as they anxiously await the bear-sized news this Friday.