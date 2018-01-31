× Oklahoma man charged after allegedly threatening state agency

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man has been charged with making a terrorist hoax after allegedly threatening a state agency.

On Dec. 20, officials at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections received a phone call from Matt Ryan Laney, who is currently a registered sex offender.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Laney called the Jeffery M. McCoy Central District Probation and Parole Office several times and asked to speak with a specific parole officer.

When he was not put through to the officer, Laney allegedly threatened that if he did not get to talk to her, he would “come up there and shoot the place up, starting with the b**** at the front desk,” the affidavit read.

Officials say Laney also allegedly threatened to “shoot up the whole place like Columbine.”

The affidavit states that Laney also left a voicemail on another parole officer’s phone, threatening to get a gun and ‘start a mass shooting.’

Earlier this week, Laney was charged with one count of terrorist hoax.