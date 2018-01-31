Oklahoma man dragged by car after trying to stop theft suspect

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A man who was trying to help a Sand Springs man ended up in a dangerous situation on Monday.

Michael Hughes was at an Atwoods store in Sand Springs when he noticed an employee go after a man who was accused of stealing from the store.

Moments later, the employee radioed for help and Hughes ran outside.

Hughes told FOX 23 that he saw the man push the employee. At that point, he says he grabbed the man’s shirt through a car window as the suspect took off.

Hughes was dragged through the parking lot until the suspect slowed down enough for Hughes to let go. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured.

Authorities say they believe they know who the suspect is, and expect an arrest warrant to be issued soon.