× Oklahoma soldier killed during the Korean War to be laid to rest

BRADLEY, Okla. – An Oklahoma Army sergeant who has been missing since the Korean War will soon be back on his home soil.

In November of 1950, 22-year-old Sgt. Ollie E. Shepard was deployed east of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea when his team was attacked by Chinese forces.

Officials say Shepard was one of almost 2,500 U.S. service members in the fight, who fought alongside 700 South Korean soldiers.

By Dec. 6, the American forces evacuated approximately 1,500 wounded service members. However, the rest had either been captured, killed or were missing in action.

Shepard was nowhere to be found, so he was deemed missing in action. Shepard’s name never appeared on any prisoner of war lists, so the U.S. Army declared him deceased on Dec. 31, 1953.

Over 50 years later, a joint U.S. and Korean People’s Army recovery team searched a burial site near the Chosin Reservoir for American remains.

In September of 2004, the group found human remains and sent them for DNA testing. Scientists positively identified Shepard’s remains in November of 2017 using mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Shepard’s name has been listed on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. However, officials with the Department of Defense say a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.

Shepard, who was originally from Hugo, will be buried on Feb. 7 in Bradley, Oklahoma.

Today, 7,712 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.