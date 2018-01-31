× Police: Customer tackles teen allegedly attempting to steal phones from Apple Store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a man was taken into custody on his 18th birthday after he allegedly tried to steal several phones from an Oklahoma City Apple Store.

On Jan. 29, officers were called to the Apple Store inside Penn Square Mall after employees told dispatchers they had a shoplifter in custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, employees say 18-year-old Javen Thomas was talking on his phone when he walked into the Apple Store. When an employee greeted him, they say he walked around the employee and began ripping iPhones from their security cables.

When an employee confronted Thomas about trying to steal the phones, police say Thomas ran from the store with several phones in hand.

However, he didn’t get very far.

Authorities say another customer inside the store saw what was happening and chased after Thomas. The customer was able to catch up to Thomas and tackle him to the ground, holding him until mall security arrived.

The affidavit states that Thomas attempted to steal a total of 12 iPhone Xs.

Thomas was arrested on a complaint of larceny of merchandise from a retailer.