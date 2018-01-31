Police investigating armed robbery at Billy Sims Barbecue in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local Billy Sims Barbecue.

Just before 2 p.m. on January 29th, police were called to reports of an armed robbery at Billy Sims Barbecue in the 6400 block of N.W. Expressway.

Employees said a black male wearing a mask and a heavy blue winter coat came into the restaurant armed with a handgun and demanded money.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the robbery.

If you have any information on the case, please call Crime Stoppers (405)235-7300.