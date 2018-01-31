× Rape victim’s attorney: “The family was not provided any other alternative”

OKLAHOMA CITY – An attorney representing the family of a teenage rape victim said they were not provided any other alternatives prior to a plea deal entered by the suspect.

Benjamin Petty, now 36, will serve 15 years of probation for raping a then 13-year-old girl at Falls Creek church camp. He was a camp cook at the time of the 2016 offense.

David Pyle, the assistant district attorney for Murray County, told News 4 on Tuesday the plea deal was reached with the consent of the victim’s family. Pyle also told us the plea deal meant the victim, who is a permanent resident of Texas, did not have to relive the ordeal by testifying in court.

Late Wednesday afternoon, we received an emailed statement from Bruce Robertson. He is representing the family in this case.

“Contrary to statements made by the Murray County Assistant District Attorney David Pyle, our client and her family never expressed reservations about traveling to Oklahoma for the criminal case against Benjamin Petty. In fact, our client traveled to Oklahoma and was present in the courthouse on April 10, 2017 for the preliminary hearing and anticipated testifying at trial,” the statement reads. “Further, the family consented to the plea agreement based on the representation by Mr. Pyle that Petty would not serve meaningful time in prison due to his medical conditions. The family was not provided any other alternative.”

News 4 reached out to Pyle’s office for a response to the statement on Wednesday afternoon.

As part of the plea deal, Petty will also be required to wear an ankle monitor for at least two years and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

His attorney, Lee Berlin, told News 4 the plea deal exceeded his expectations and he felt it was “fair for all parties involved.”