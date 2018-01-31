Several Oklahoma Sprouts locations joining Instacart grocery delivery service

OKLAHOMA CITY – Grocery shopping continues to become more convenient for shoppers in Oklahoma City.

In recent years, many shoppers have decided to use technology to their advantage in order to save a little bit of time while running errands.

Over the past year, Walmart has allowed Oklahoma shoppers to order their groceries online and pick them up the same day.

Uptown Grocery Co. also allows shoppers to go through its aisles online and just drive to the store to pick them up.

Experts believe it is all in an effort to compete with Amazon, who has its own delivery service. AmazonFresh is experimenting with a “click and collect” model, offering customers the chance to buy groceries online, then pick them up in person.

Now, another popular grocery store is cashing in on convenience.

Sprouts announced that it is joining Instacart, allowing customers to purchase items through the store’s app and have them delivered to your door.

“Sprouts is excited to offer grocery delivery of our fresh and healthy products in these neighborhoods for the first time,” said Sprouts chief operations officer Dan Sanders. “In many cases, this additional convenience will help us reach new guests in neighborhoods outside of where our stores operate.”

The delivery service will be available for Sprouts customers in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman.

Residents can also use Instacart to shop from popular stores like Whole Foods Market, CVS Pharmacy, Natural Grocers, PetcoNow and Homeland.