Three women charged after burned baby’s leg amputated

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities say three women have been charged after a baby was burned so badly that his leg had to be amputated.

The affidavit states that the 11-month old was taken to OU Children's Hospital on Christmas Day after he began having breathing problems. When doctors saw him, they discovered that he had severe burns from his waist to his feet.

The affidavit also states he had bruises on his head and neck, one of his front teeth had been knocked out and he had a subdural hematoma, also called a brain bleed.

The burn wounds were so bad that his leg had to be amputated.

Last week, the baby's grandmother, Cordette Cole, and the baby's godmother, Breanna Cole, were arrested on complaints of child abuse and child neglect.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department learned Cordette and Breanna were taking care of the baby while his mother, 26-year-old Cabrion Washinton, took care of her other sick child.

Cordette and Breanna told police that the baby had pulled a teapot with boiling water down on himself when he was having a seizure on December 10. Breanna then told the detective they tried to treat the wounds themselves, even after his skin began peeling off.

It wasn't until two weeks later that the child was rushed to the hospital with breathing problems.

After talking with doctors, detectives began doubting the women's story.

The affidavit states a doctor told investigators, if the baby had "received proper medical treatment immediately, he would have not had to have his leg amputated."

Several days later, police arrested the baby's mother, 26-year-old Cabrion Washinton, on one count of child neglect.

Now, the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against the three women.

Breanna Cole is facing one count of child abuse and one count of child neglect, while Cordett Cole and Cabrion Washington are charged with one count of child neglect each.