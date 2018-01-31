Train carrying Republican congressmen, including several Oklahoma lawmakers, involved in accident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A train that was carrying several Republican congressmen to a retreat in West Virginia was involved in an accident.

Fox News reports that several members of the Republican Party were headed to a GOP retreat on a special chartered Amtrak train when the accident occurred.

Initial reports indicate the train hit a garbage truck or a semi-truck carrying trash that was on the tracks. At this point, it is not known if the truck was stuck on the tracks or just crossing.

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic-> pic.twitter.com/99xmsGFEEs — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 31, 2018

“Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers. Praying…,” Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford tweeted.

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers. Praying…. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 31, 2018

Rep. Steve Russell and Rep. Tom Cole were also on the train but were not injured.

Congressman Cole is on the train to West Virginia and has reported to us that he is okay. -Staff — Rep. Tom Cole (@TomColeOK04) January 31, 2018

Some members were thrown from their seats, Fox News reports, but it does not appear that any of the lawmakers were seriously injured.

CNN reports that most of the staff and members on the train are OK.

“I think everyone on the train is OK,” said Rep. John Faso. “I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside.”

WH says it is aware of the GOP train incident and working with Department of Transportation now to get more details. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 31, 2018

Amtrak released a statement, saying, “An Amtrak train came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage. The train originated in Washington, D.C. Updated will be provided as new information becomes available.”

Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe was not on the train.