TSA asks travelers to get to airports early as screening changes

OKLAHOMA CITY - A heads up to travelers: starting next week, you'll want to get to the airport at least 90 minutes before your flight because changes are coming to the screening process and it may take longer than you're used to.

The list of prohibited items isn't changing, but what is changing is the screening process for large electronic items.

"We need all electronic items out of the bag that are bigger than a cell phone," said Waymon Coulter, TSA officer at Will Rogers World Airport.

TSA started rolling out the procedures last summer and will fully implement them next week.

The new rules outline how the electronics - that are bigger than a cell phone - should be neatly placed in bins. The items need to be laid next to each other in the bins and cannot be stacked on top of each other.

Hair dryers, curling irons and other items that have to be plugged in to turn on can stay in your bag.

Cords used to plug in your electronic devices can stay put, as well.

When you pack, TSA officials recommend putting all electronics at the top so it's easier to get them out.

TSA officers may ask you to remove other items, such as food, form your carry-on bags. It's not required, but it helps X-ray officers get a clearer view of the bag.

Local TSA officials said it's an effort to get you to your destination both quickly and safely.

"We have to stay a step or two ahead of the terrorists," said Steven Crawford, deputy director of the TSA in Oklahoma.