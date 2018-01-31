Watch first super blue blood moon in 35 years!

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show.

It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats Wednesday, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. should have good viewing, too, along with Russia. The U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa are out of luck for the eclipse.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, or blood moon, and it’s a lunar showstopper.

NASA’s calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982.