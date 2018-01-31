Woman sentenced to 14 months in prison for fraud after May 2013 Moore tornado

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Dallas woman has been sentenced to prison for fraud in connection with federal disaster relief.

58-year-old Dorothy Barney pleaded guilty in August 2017 to disaster fraud for her claim for federal assistance after the May 20, 2013 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma.

She admitted in court that on June 5, 2013, she used the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of another person on an application for FEMA assistance related to purportedly damaged property in Moore.

She also admitted that she did not have the other person’s permission to complete the FEMA application and that neither she nor the other person ever lived at the residence.

Wednesday, Barney was sentenced to 14 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

She was also ordered to pay $14,974.83 in restitution.