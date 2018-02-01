2 students injured after shooting at Los Angeles middle school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Two students were shot and at least three others were injured after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.

Thursday morning, The Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired in a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School, KTLA reports.

Police confirmed the original call was made at the middle school, which is located on the campus of Belmont High School.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles School Police Department said two students were shot, and that the victims — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were transported to a local hospital.

The boy, who was shot in the head, is in critical but stable condition, while the girl, who was shot in the wrist, is in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three others were also injured as the result of “peripheral stuff,” bringing the total number of patients to five, said Los Angeles School Police Department Chief Steven Zipperman.

The ages of the other patients were 11, 12 and 30, according to the Fire Department.

Officials initially said they had the suspect, a female student, in custody; however, the student is now described as a person of interest.

LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said the individual was found to have a weapon.

Two officers were seen escorting an apparently handcuffed female, but it was unclear if she was considered a suspect in the incident.