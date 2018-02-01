4 our vets: Getting a closer look at veterans centers throughout the state

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs wants people to take a closer look at their veterans centers across the state.

Right now, there are seven centers across the state and have a total of about 1,400 beds in those facilities.

The centers are located in Clinton, Norman, Lawton, Ardmore, Sulphur, Talihina and Claremore.

It can be an emotional time when you have to decide to put your loved one in a center, but it can also be a financial burden.

However, officials say that veterans who are at least 70 percent disabled from their service are eligible for free care. Those who do not have a service connected disability may also be able to qualify for a pension, and all of the medications are provided by the federal government.

In addition to providing a place of care, the centers are also a place where veterans can get jobs.

Officials say they have about 2,000 employees in the centers with jobs in housekeeping, dietary services, maintenance, doctors, nurse practitioners and physical therapists.

If you are thinking about placing a loved one in a center, get on a waiting list and visit one of the centers around the state.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.