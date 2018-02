OKLAHOMA CITY – An alleged shoplifter is in custody after running from police Thursday evening.

Police say it happened at Game Stop near Penn. and Memorial.

Officials received a call just before 6 p.m. of a shoplifter at the store.

Police had to chase the suspect.

At one point, the suspect was able to get a hold of an officer’s taser during a struggle, however no one was tased.

The suspect was taken into custody.