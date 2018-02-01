× Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll Released

The Big 12 baseball preseason coaches poll was released on Thursday, and Texas Tech is the pick to win the conference.

Oklahoma, under first year head coach Skip Johnson, is picked fourth.

Oklahoma State is picked tied for sixth with Kansas.

The regular season starts Friday, February 16.

Here is the complete preseason poll:

2018 BIG 12 PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

1. Texas Tech (5) 61 2. TCU (4) 60 3. Texas 42 4. Oklahoma 40 5. West Virginia 38 6. Kansas 26 Oklahoma State 26 8 Baylor 22 9. K-State 9

First-place votes in parentheses. Coaches were not permitted to vote for own team.