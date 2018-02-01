Dept. of Health CFO makes alarming claims in resignation letter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's another blow to the State Health Department when the CFO resigns with claims that, if proven, legal experts say could be criminal.

Health Department CFO Mike Romero said in his resignation letter he could no longer do the job effectively because "the leadership of the agency is compromised."

In his letter, he said Interim Health Commissioner Preston Doerflinger confronted him regarding Romero's response to a memo.

Romero said Doerflinger was angry his response did not coincide with what another employee had said in a "testimony" as part of "a formal investigative process currently underway by the State Attorney General and Federal Officials."

Romero also said that that employee thought the general counsel for the Department of Health was under the impression she represented him as an individual.

Romero accuses the "Interim Commissioner," or Doerflinger, of "using others, including his General Counsel, to stay abreast of the proceedings and to analyze the financial communications provided by me with this compromising activity."

We spoke to legal analyst attorney David McKenzie who said that testimony and any grand jury investigation is meant to remain secret so those under investigation don't know it.

"Once targets know that they're being investigated, many times they destroy evidence, they tip off other witnesses not to cooperate, that type of thing," McKenzie said.

If what Romero claims is true, it could be up to the Attorney General or whoever is leading the grand jury investigation, to take measures to fix a compromised investigation.

"They could file charges against the witness who divulged testimony," McKenzie said.