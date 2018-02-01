× Fifteen Oklahoma boxers fight towards Golden-Gloves Regionals

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – From Muhammed Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard to Aaron Morales, the Golden-Gloves tournament has been around for awhile, and now, 15 Oklahoman’s have the opportunity for the title at Wichita, KS in March.

This is the first time female fighters have had the opportunity to participate in and advance to the National Tournament. Moragen Ferrell from OKC came out on top and took one of the spots at a chance for the title.

The Oklahoma Golden Gloves State Championship took place January 27 & 28 at Greenwood Cultural Center in the Tulsa Arts District.

Aaron Sloan, Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves Vice-President announced Sunday, that fifteen Oklahoma amateur boxers will advance to the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves Regional Tournament March 31 in Wichita to face the corresponding Kansas championship team.

“We had some great fights this weekend, and we appreciate all the support from the fans. We’re pleased to have a solid team to represent our state at regionals,” said Sloan. “The fighters are excited about this opportunity to box in Wichita and we hope to have some of them advance to the National Tournament in May.”

Attending the event was over 700 spectators, including Jim Beasley, Executive Director of National Golden Gloves, members of the KO Golden Gloves Board of Directors, and several former Golden Gloves National Champions.

OKC fighters headed to KS-OK Golden Gloves Regionals:

Josh Porcher (165lbs/Western Avenue/OKC)

Joseph Garcia (178lbs/Western Avenue/OKC)

Moragen Ferrell/female (165lbs/Western Avenue/OKC)

The history of Golden-Gloves started in 1923 when Chicago Tribune Sports Editor Arch Ward conceived the idea of a newspaper sponsored city-wide amateur boxing tournament.

Many great professional boxers have launched their early athletic careers participating as amateurs in Golden Gloves tournaments. Headquartered in Wichita, Kans., KO Golden Gloves supports and promotes amateur boxing in parts of Kansas and Oklahoma.