Former caregiver at assisted living center sentenced to prison for rape

TULSA, Okla. – A former caregiver at an assisted living center in Broken Arrow has been sentenced to prison for rape.

57-year-old Wesley Harrison took a plea deal in which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for six counts of rape, plus a 5-year suspended sentence for sexual battery.

Fox 23 reports the assaults took place between June 2015 and January 2016 at an assisted living center. Police say Harrison sexually assaulted several residents at the center.

The victims told the judge they never wanted it to happen to anyone again, and asked that Harrison not be a caregiver anymore.

The judge granted the victims’ request and Harrison will have to surrender his nursing license.