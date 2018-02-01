× Former pharmacist serving life in prison for murder granted commutation hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former pharmacist who is serving life in prison for first-degree murder has been granted something rare: a commutation hearing by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Jerome Jay Ersland was found guilty of murder after he shot a teen robber to death back in 2009. The teen was already incapacitated from being shot once, but Ersland got another gun and shot the boy several more times.

On his Nov. 9, 2017 application, Ersland recounts his memory of the incident and says he is serving his “7th year in prison for ‘going to far.’” He also claims his trial wasn’t fair .

Ersland also says, “I will die in prison if my sentence is not commuted. Please help!”

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board hearing will be April 16-18 at the Kate Barnard Correction Community Center.

If the board approves Ersland’s request for a lighter sentence, the issue will then go before the governor, who will make the final decision.