KFOR employees getting ready for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 

OKLAHOMA CITY - We are just months away from the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon!

If you plan on participating, you may see some News 4 faces in the crowd!

"We have several people from here at KFOR running and it's great to see some people who aren't really runners, but they want to be a part of this. And, being able to come together with so many other people for a reason and a cause much greater than ourselves, I think that speaks volumes," said Joleen Chaney, who is running the half marathon this year. "The commitment and the drive to continue doing this year after year is the purpose that drives the marathon in the first place. It's why we do it. It's why we continue to Run to Remember."

Whether you plan on walking or running, every one has their own reason on why they Run to Remember.

"Every step is so powerful and every step I take, even when I'm getting tired, I think about those families that went through the most horrible day you could ever imagine," said News 4's Lauren Daniels. "It's not an easy race. Anyone who's run it knows it is a challenge, but I think it really does speak to the challenges that our city and our state went through during that time and how we rose above it. And reaching that finish line is like knowing that we're all in this together and we can all lift each other up as Oklahomans."

