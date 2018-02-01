Man killed during officer-involved shooting in southeast Oklahoma City; second body found at the scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., police received a trouble unknown call to a home near S.E. 149th and Peebly Road.

"When the officer arrived, he approached the house. When he's approaching the house, shots from inside the house started occurring. Somebody was shooting at the officer," said Capt. Bo Matthews with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police, the officer fired back at the suspect, 56-year-old William Young. Young did not survive.

Once investigators went inside the home, they found a second person who had died.

"There were other things going on before the officer arrived, but the officer only shot one person," Matthews said.

The officer, Brandon McDonald, was placed on administrative leave.

Homicide investigators are speaking with several people who they think might have information that can help the investigation.

"There's a lot of details to look at and to find out what exactly is going on," Matthews said.

McDonald has been with the OCPD for 2 1/2 years.