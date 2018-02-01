New barbecue restaurant coming to Plaza District

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular district in Oklahoma City is getting ready to welcome an Austin-style barbecue restaurant to its ranks.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Maples Barbecue has already started work on a permanent brick-and-mortar location in the Plaza District.

The barbecue joint will take up the spot that was last occupied by Chiltepes, located at 1800 N.W. 16th St.

Organizers say that beef ribs will be available each day with seven or eight different meats, along with five or six sides.

In the past, the popular restaurant operated out of a trailer in Midtown and employed an ‘open until sellout’ model.

Organizers tell OKCTalk they hope to have the restaurant open by May.