Norman police: ‘Student safety issue’ at OU fraternity discovered during drug investigation

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police are providing more details related to an investigation at an OU fraternity house.

Earlier this week, the Delta Upsilon chapter at the University of Oklahoma was suspended.

Now, we're learning a little bit more about what led to the suspension.

Norman police say that during a recent drug investigation, officers found information that shows "a possible ongoing student safety issue with the local chapter of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity at the University of Oklahoma."

Police officials say the information was passed on to the university's Office of Student Conduct for further investigation. However, Norman police say their drug investigation is still ongoing.

University officials said their investigation into Delta Upsilon is ongoing, and all chapter activities have been suspended.

Executive Director Justin Kirk released a statement on Tuesday, saying: “Effective immediately, Delta Upsilon International Fraternity has placed our Oklahoma Chapter on emergency suspension as we investigate alleged violations of DU policy. All chapter activity has ceased. At this time, we are working with the university to learn more. Justice is at the center of Delta Upsilon’s core principles, and further disciplinary action may be taken pending the outcome of investigations."