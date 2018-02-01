Officials: 92 deaths associated with the flu in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials say they are getting a better idea about how hard Oklahoma has been affected by the flu virus this season.

So far this year, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that 92 people have died from the flu since September.

In all, 339 people had to be hospitalized within the last week due to the flu virus, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 2,170.

“This year, we’ve had increased activity and Oklahoma was one of the first states to start experiencing more widespread activity,” said Dr. David Chansolme M.D, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Integris Health.

According to hospitalization numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, residents in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties accounted for the most flu hospitalizations in the state.

Oklahoma County recorded 456 hospitalizations, while Tulsa County recorded 600 hospitalizations. The next closest county is Cleveland County, which recorded 174 hospitalizations this season.

Health reports state that almost all of the patients who died from the virus were over the age of 50.

However, new data shows that 12 of those who died from the flu were between the ages of 18-years-old and 49-years-old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you should be vigilant with washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes and mouth, get plenty of sleep and eat healthy to help give your immune system a boost.

If you get sick, look out for severe aches and pains in your muscles and joints, notable fatigue and weakness, headaches and a high fever.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, call a doctor as soon as possible. Experts also say you should not go to work or school if you have a fever.