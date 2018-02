× Officials investigate human remains found in McClain County field

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating human remains that have been found in McClain County.

The remains were found by an oil field worker at about 8:15 a.m. on Thursday near a drilling rig site around I-35 and Highway 59.

Officials said the remains appear to have been at the scene, close to the town of Wayne, for quite some time.

No other details are available at this time.