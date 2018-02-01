× Officials respond to fatal officer involved shooting in S.E. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near S.E. 149th and Peebly.

An officer responded to a trouble unknown call and as he approached the home a suspect fired at the officer.

The officer returned fire and killed the suspect.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Police found a second body inside the residence, which was unrelated to the shooting.

It is unknown how the second individual died.

