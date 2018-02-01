× OKC-County Health Department to host free drive-thru flu clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) will host a free drive-thru flu clinic at Remington Park this weekend!

Officials say thanks to a donation from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, they currently have plenty of the flu vaccine for the community event.

So far this year, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that 92 people have died from the flu since September.

In all, 339 people had to be hospitalized within the last week due to the flu virus, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 2,170.

The free drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday at Remington Park in the C-3 parking lot just off of Martin Luther King Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flu prevention tips:

Get a flu shot

Washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay at home when you’re sick

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

OCCH wants to remind the public that it takes about two weeks to be fully protected from the vaccine.