Oklahoma State Department of Health chief financial officer resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY – A top official at the center of an embattled state agency has resigned from his position.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed to News 4 that Chief Financial Officer Mike Romero has resigned.

However, no other details were released.

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirms the resignation of CFO Mike Romero. The agency will not have any additional comment at this time,” an email from the department read.

Last month, Romero appeared before a special House investigative committee amid allegations of financial mismanagement within the agency.

Romero testified that he was able to determine the agency was nearly $30 million in the hole, and notified commissioners.

However, he said he found agency practices odd and was concerned that the agency’s leadership wasn’t taking his reports and the financial situation seriously.

"The whole thing, from beginning to end, reminded me of various oppressive, totalitarian regimes in other parts of the world that have nothing to do with this country or the way that we operate with respect to our responsibility to the public and these funds," Romero said. Romero took over as the Oklahoma State Department of Health's Chief Financial Officer in April of last year.