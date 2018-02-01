× OU Medicine announces big changes to hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Big changes are coming to one of the state’s largest medical centers.

On Thursday morning, OU Medicine announced that it is transferring ownership from HCA, a company based out of Tennessee, to Oklahoma-based OU Medicine, Inc.

OU Medicine recently hired 200 employees and announced plans to hire another 100 employees by the end of 2018.

It’s a move that is expected to add an additional $20 million to payroll.

Also, officials say they are adding a new tower that will add 32 new operating rooms and an additional 144 patient beds.