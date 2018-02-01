OU officials launch investigation into second fraternity

NORMAN, Okla. – An investigation has been launched into another fraternity at the University of Oklahoma.

Last month, OU’s Office of Student Conduct issued a cease and desist order, prohibiting contact between current members of the Brothers Under Christ fraternity and new members.

On Thursday, the OU Daily learned that the cease and desist order has been lifted.

Student Conduct officials told the newspaper that the investigation into the fraternity is still underway, and did not offer any details about why the cease and desist order was initially filed.

The news comes around the same time the Delta Upsilon chapter at the University of Oklahoma was suspended.

University officials say an active investigation into Delta Upsilon is ongoing, and all chapter activities have been suspended.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Director Justin Kirk released a statement saying:

“Effective immediately, Delta Upsilon International Fraternity has placed our Oklahoma Chapter on emergency suspension as we investigate alleged violations of DU policy. All chapter activity has ceased. At this time, we are working with the university to learn more. Justice is at the center of Delta Upsilon’s core principles, and further disciplinary action may be taken pending the outcome of investigations."