Pizza shop workers take down armed robber, only to find it’s their former boss

A former pizza shop employee in Massachusetts is accused of trying to rob his old workplace.

Police said the man, wearing a mask and carrying what turned out to be a fake gun, walked into Northeast Pizza in Barre on Tuesday, according to WCVB.

Surveillance video shows the man climbing over a counter and forcing a worker to help him open the register. Employees wrestled him to the floor and held him there until police arrived.

“I was just frozen in my tracks. I didn’t have the time to think about a plan or anything like that, so I just reacted,” pizza shop worker Trevor Kosla told WCVB.

When police arrived and took off the intruder’s mask, employees recognized the would-be robber as a former manager who was fired last summer, according to the station.

The suspect reportedly told police the robbery was meant to be a joke. But, police – and his former colleagues – are not laughing.

The former manager faces charges including armed robbery and assault.