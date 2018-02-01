× Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2:48 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a “trouble unknown” call at 15001 Barton Drive, near S.E. 149th and Peebly Rd.

As Officer Brandon McDonald approached the home, police say the suspect, 56-year-old William Young, started shooting towards the officer.

Officer McDonald returned fire, killing the suspect.

Police say the officer was not injured in the shooting.

When police officers searched the home, they reportedly found another body that was unrelated to the officer-involved shooting.

It is unclear how that person died.

That person has not been identified at this time.

Police are investigating.