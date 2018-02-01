Police: Thieves steal trailer and Polaris from storage facility

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police say they are searching for the driver of a black truck who stole several pieces of property from a storage facility.

On Jan. 27, officers were called to a storage facility in the 5600 block of N.E. 122nd St. following a reported theft.

According to the affidavit, a customer told police that his storage locker was targeted by thieves and his Riverside trailer and Polaris were missing.

Investigators say the locks on the locker had been drilled into and broken.

The owner of the facility told police that the alleged thieves were driving a black Ford F250 that did not have a bumper or a tailgate.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.