× Silver alert issued for Norman couple who is missing

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman have issued a silver alert for a man and woman who have not been seen for a couple of days.

Officials with the Norman Police Department issued a silver alert for 59-year-old Robert Osbourn.

Osbourn was last seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the 1800 block of W. Robinson St. in Norman.

Investigators say he was last seen walking with 57-year-old Bertha Peppiatt.

Authorities say Osbourn is autistic, is dependent on medication and has kidney failure. Peppiatt is developmentally delayed.

Officials with the police department say Osbourn and Peppiatt refer to themselves as a married couple and have a history of befriending people who take advantage of them.

Osbourn was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, a t-shirt and blue jeans. Peppiatt was last seen wearing a plaid peacoat and jeans.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Norman police.