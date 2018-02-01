× Solutions for Alzheimer’s Disease in Oklahoma is becoming a reality

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Bill Gates has announced that he is designating $100 million dollars to solve the problem of Alzheimer’s Disease, hopefully to find the right resources and ultimately a cure.

This donation would benefit Oklahoma; the Lynn Health Science Institute (LHSI) currently has two Alzheimer’s studies which help their scientists understand the disease and possibly find a cure.

The impact of Alzheimer’s Disease http://t.co/j7fz3pdd33 — Lynn Institute (@LynnInstitute) August 11, 2015

Just last year alone, Americans spent over $259 billion caring for loved ones unfortunately suffering from Alzheimer’s, the disease affects 5.5 million Americans and their families.

Gates wants to fast-track the current treatment for it but, really would like to speed up recruitment for clinical trials and create a data base that helps scientists share data, perhaps helping to collaborate with one another as well.

One of the most important aspects of having a good biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease is its use in clinical trials seeking effective drugs for the disease. https://t.co/skb6bgfwVU — Bruce Friedman (@labsoftnews) January 31, 2018

LHSI has many clinical trials available for Alzheimer’s Disease and those who choose to participate will be helping patients and the families of the patients.

Clinical trials are often very utilized in cancer treatment but they also do a lot for Alzheimer’s as well. The Lynn Institute would like more people to know about the clinical trials related to this disease and how they benefit patients and help families.

@United_Rentals and @LynnInstitute of OKC teamed up this morning with donations to send down to Texas! #oklahomastandard pic.twitter.com/0u0yDFLSWm — Neely Goen (@goenup) August 30, 2017

For more information on what the Lynn Institute can do for you or for more information on participating in clinical trials, lhsi.net.