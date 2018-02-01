Too cute! Baby sloth born at Denver Zoo

DENVER, CO. – The Denver Zoo welcomed a new member to their family earlier this week – A baby sloth!

Zoo officials say 21-year-old Charlotte and 27-year-old Elliot brought their little one into the world on January 28.

We’ve got big news! Charlotte gave birth on Sunday, January 28. Congrats Charlotte and Elliot! 😍#DenverZooGrows#slothlovepic.twitter.com/ncsK7MYdaw — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) February 1, 2018

The zoo announced Charlotte was pregnant last month and could give birth at any time.

KDVR reports that mom and baby are doing well and both are healthy!

They have spent the week bonding and getting plenty of rest. Zoo officials say the baby will remained attached to Charlotte for at least six months.

The baby’s gender has not yet been identified.