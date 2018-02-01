Trash service changing for 90,000 Oklahoma City residents

OKLAHOMA CITY – In just a few days, city officials say trash service will change for thousands of Oklahoma City residents.

In December, the City of Oklahoma City announced that the Oklahoma City Utilities Department will begin consolidating routes on Feb. 5 in preparation for its new large-cart recycling program.

Officials say approximately 91,000 customers will experience a change in their trash or bulk waste pick-up date.

Pickup regulations for trash and recycling

Trash carts and/or recycling bins may be set out as early as 7 p.m. (or an hour before sunset, whichever is earlier) on the day before your pickup day.

Carts and/or bins must be curbside no later than 6 a.m. on your pickup day.

Don’t put carts or bins in the street or on the sidewalk. Place them on the curbside.

Carts should be at least 5 feet away from obstacles like trees, fire hydrants, mailboxes, poles and parked vehicles

For urban customers with bag service, make sure both large trash carts are full before placing any bagged trash on the curbside for pick-up.

Carts and bins must be put away no later than 8 p.m. on the day after their pick-up day.

Pickup regulations for bulky waste

Bulky waste may be put curbside as early as three days before your scheduled pickup day.

Bulky waste must be curbside by 6 a.m. on pickup day.

It may take up to three days for crews to pick it up.

Don’t place bulky waste in the street or blocking a sidewalk.

Don’t place bulky waste within 5 feet of obstacles like trees, fire hydrants, mailboxes, poles and parked vehicles.

To check to see if your pick-up date is changing, click here.