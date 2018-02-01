Woman breaks hand after man tries to steal her purse in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who tried to a steal a woman’s purse in downtown Oklahoma City.

Officials say the man in the dark jacket and ball cap attempted to steal the woman’s purse as she was walking to a downtown parking garage.

Police say the man did not get her purse, however, the woman fell to the ground during the altercation and broke her hand.

“Although the photos are from a distance, we’re hopeful that someone will have information on this case that leads to an arrest,” Oklahoma City police said in a post on their Facebook page.