Yukon man allegedly possessed hundreds of images of child pornography

YUKON, Okla. – A Yukon man was arrested for allegedly possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.

On January 21st, an undercover Canadian County sheriff’s deputy was able to download two videos of child pornography from a computer that allegedly belongs to 57-year-old Gene Mayfield, of Yukon.

The videos reportedly showed young boys around the ages of 8 and 9 performing sexual acts on adult males.

Officials say Mayfield was sharing child pornography using file sharing software over the internet.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant to search Mayfield’s home.

While investigators searched the home, officials say Mayfield admitted the computers were his and said that he used a web browser designed to hide his illegal activities.

After examining Mayfield’s electronic devices, investigators reportedly found over five hundred images of child pornography.

Officials say the images clearly showed children as young as one being raped and sexually abused by adults.

“Possessing over five hundred images of child porn is a pretty strong indicator of Mayfield’s appetite of sexual fantasies with little kids. I find it to be extremely disturbing,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Mayfield was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Detention Facility for possession of child pornography.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities say Mayfield faces charges of aggravated possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.