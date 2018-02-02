3-year-old found wandering in the middle of Noble intersection alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - A man is in jail after his toddler son was found wandering alone in the middle of the intersection wearing only pants.

Orrin Brannon was charged with child neglect and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

According to the affidavit, the deputy discovered the boy at the intersection of SE 156th and Etowah Road "in the middle of the roadway where he was almost struck by a passing cargo truck as he darted into the roadway."

The child wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes, only sweatpants.

"It's surprising he didn't get hit because people speed through this road all the time," said neighbor Candice Hoyt, familiar with the dangerous intersection. "Cars run the stop signs all the time. I'm surprised there's not more accidents here than what there are."

"It's scary," said Cleveland County Undersheriff Blake Green. "If your child was in the road, something like that, we'd want anybody to act."

When the deputy talked to him, he pointed back from where he came, several houses down from the intersection.

"After several times of knocking they couldn`t get any response, they determined they had to go in," Green said.

That's where they found the boy's father, Orrin Brannon, asleep, and initially they couldn't wake him.

"It was pretty obvious to them that he was under the influence of some type of narcotic," Green said.

Brannon denied being on any drugs, but admitted he had taken Adderall and smoked marijuana the day before.

"He thought the child was in the house asleep," Green said.

The boy has been taken to stay with family.