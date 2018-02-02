4 the weekend: Chocolate festival, gallery walk

OKLAHOMA – The Storybook Read-In and Gallery Hunt at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum is this weekend!

Kids can explore the museum’s galleries and go on a hunt to find the secret location for storybook readings.

This event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s free for children and accompanying adults.

You can also head to Yukon Saturday for the Love is in the Air shopping event!

Pick up all sorts of gifts in time for Valentine’s Day.

This runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 205 N. Czech Hall Road.

Also in Yukon, the annual Yukon Chocolate Festival features a wide variety of chocolate treats served up by local businesses and groups.

It’s at the Dale Robertson Center on Lakeshore Drive, Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Yukon Friends of the Park and Ladies Library Club.

And finally, the first Friday Gallery Walk in the Paseo District is also happening! It features over 80 artists and more than 25 businesses, all within walking distance and stays open late Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Opening receptions showcase the new work of the gallery/studio owners or the work of guest artists.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m.