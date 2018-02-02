4 your garden: Winter indoor decor

Those cold temperatures are still sticking around!
Gardening guru Linda Vater stopped by with ideas on how to bring the outdoors into your home this winter!
Here are a few quick ideas she brought with her!
- Magnolia seed pods in a vase – Tuck in a few small leaves or perhaps on top of fresh potpourri
- A tall urn with boughs of magnolia branches
- Gum ball seed pods, spray paint or not, in a shall contained with soft edges
- Use branches of red, coral and yellow twig dogwood to prop stems of amaryllis
- Curly willow branches with mixed findings from the garden. The willow branches will easily root and the water can be used as a rooting agent
Click here to view her blog.