A pawn shop with a unique clientele: Oklahoma’s Native American Tribes

LAWTON, OKLAHOMA -- He's one of the only salesmen in Oklahoma who helps fit moccasins, prices art, and can help tell the different between a good drum beater and one you just practice with.

Dan Reid walked into Buck's Pawn six years ago with the moxie of a natural salesman and the willingness to learn the ins and outs of a unique branch of the pawn and trade world, one that traces right back to a world long before credit cards or online purchases.

"We really love the Native American community in Oklahoma because they are our business," he says. "Everything here is legitimate, real."

Back in the 1940's Buck's Pawn dealt mainly in used tires and old luggage.

Frey Palmer took the business over, promptly changed his name to Buck, and took the advice of a cousin to start trading local tribes for their craft or pow wow stuff.

Dan relates, "Everybody in town made fun of him for doing it, Then it turned into something awesome."

Over the years old Buck managed to gain the trust of a lot of different artists and crafts people.

With that trust came an underground reputation from collectors and galleries all over the country.

Buck's Pawn had rock bottom prices on items other places only displayed in museums.

"We have multiple collectors, like these guys who live in the Panhandle," says Dan. "They come through once a year because they have to see what Bucks has."

Dan and the other guys at Buck's are still mourning the loss of Palmer, but they're keeping with his ideas.

The Native American trade takes up half the store now.

Sure, you can find an old tool or some lightly used electronics, but not every pawn shop carries pow wow drums or hand-made cradle boards.

This trading post still carries the real deal.

Buck's Pawn is located at 1413 SW Lee in Lawton.