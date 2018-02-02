Cleveland County investigating viral post made to DHS caseworker’s Facebook page

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a DHS case worker came under fire for a Facebook post that she claims she didn’t write, according to the case worker.

“I present all sides of all issues on my page,” Geri Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer runs the website Americastaken.com, which advocates for parents of children who were taken by Child Protective Services.

Pfeiffer was recently made aware of a Facebook post that was allegedly written by a DHS worker. The post quickly spread like wildfire.

The post said, “I sometimes hate my job the parents I work with are impossible.”

The post went on to say, “She actually thinks the judge will side with them LOL. He does what the department says!!!”

It continued on, referencing the parent as a “druggie mom” before saying, “If you ever get down to Hickville Lexington you can see the joke of people who live there.”

DHS released the following statement to News 4:

“The worker whose name appears in the post promptly brought it to our leadership’s attention. She vehemently denies making the post, and believes that her identity was stolen and someone created this post in her name and used her social media profile picture. She quickly filed a police report to this effect and this situation is now being investigated by local law enforcement as well as our DHS Office of Inspector General. The worker is fully cooperating with the investigation. She has turned over her personal phone and opened her social media account to the sheriff to aid in the investigation. Because of how easy it is to steal an identity and imitate someone on social media, we caution on a rush to judgment until the investigation has been completed. The message in this post most certainly does not reflect the values of our agency, nor do this worker’s colleagues believe it reflects hers in any fashion.”