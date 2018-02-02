× Del City officer injured while transporting prisoner

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Del City police officer was injured while transporting a prisoner.

Police say the prisoner was handcuffed and became combative while being transported to the county jail from the hospital.

That’s when the officer pulled over on the side of the road near N.W. 10th and I-44.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was sent back to the hospital and will then go to the county jail.

Officials say he may face more charges.