“It was very dark,” Famous Oklahoma DJ talks emotional trauma, cancer scare

OKLAHOMA CITY - TJ, Janet and J-Rod from KJ103 have been together 15 years.

They are Oklahoma City's most famous radio trio.

Late last year, one member of the team had a life-altering cancer scare.

Janet found out she had skin cancer in November of 2017.

"I like the feel of being out in the sun. I do!" Janet said. "This is so wrong. But, I like that feeling of... Oh, I got a little too much sun today."

Janet was such a sun-worshiper she begged her mother to sign off on a parental waiver so she could tan in a tanning bed at 16 years old.

"I'm that person," she said.

She has paid a hefty price for her lifelong love of the sun.

Doctors removed basal cell and squamous cell skin cancer on her nose.

"I was shocked by how big the spot was," Janet remembers after the removal surgery. "I was like, oh my goodness. That was a bigger deal than I thought."

Janet was left with a huge hole in the side of her nose.

She went to a plastic surgeon to explore reparative surgery, but the "fix" for her nose was even more terrifying than the cancer.

"It was very dark, very very dark," Janet said. "I would go somewhere and think 'People are looking at me like I'm a freak.'"

