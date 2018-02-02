× Gary Harris’ Buzzer-Beater Leads Nuggets to Win Over Thunder

Gary Harris hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 127-124 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

with 1.4 seconds left, Harris caught an inbounds pass from Nikola Jokic and drained the three to break the first tie of the game, created just moments earlier.

Paul George had hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 124, part of his game high 43 points that helped the Thunder roar back from a 20-point second half deficit.

George was 19-of-26 from the field and hit five 3-pointers in the game.

The Thunder were playing catchup most of the game, falling behind by 19 in the first half, trailing by 15 at halftime, then periodically making runs at Denver before finally sustaining charge in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook helped spark the comeback, but had a poor shooting night.

Westbrook scored 20 points and had 21 assists, but was just 7-of-18 from the field.

The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field, but had trouble stopping the Nuggets, who also shot 52 percent, and made 15 three-pointers as a team.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 33 points and hit five three-pointers.

Harris hit five three-pointers as well and finished with 25 points.

Jokic finished with a triple double with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists, with the final one producing the game-winning basket.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures.

Jerami Grant had 18 points and Alex Abrines 13 points off the bench.

Both Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams had 10 points, both shooting 5-for-11 from the field.

The Thunder lost their second straight game to fall to 30-22 on the season.

OKC returns home Friday night to host New Orleans at 8:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.